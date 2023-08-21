You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

A step up for self-employed mortgage applications – Blissett

by: Nathan Blissett, founder and principal mortgage adviser of Dwello Mortgages
  • 21/08/2023
  • 0
A step up for self-employed mortgage applications – Blissett
Self-employed directors are facing ongoing trials and tribulations as mortgage products, interest rates and lending criteria are forever changing in the UK for this particular group, more so than others.

Self-employed applicants can expect a rollercoaster of emotions and hoops to jump through in securing new or additional funding for their residential and buy-to-let properties. The main sticking point for a while has been the need for two years’ worth of proven income, via accounts or self-assessment tax returns to provide substantial income evidence.  

Luckily for this group, a change for the better is on the horizon as this archaic practice may be coming to an end, with an increasing portion of the market moving to use the most recent year’s figures to justify affordability.  

  

A fairer approach 

Lenders such as Halifax, Precise Mortgages and Mansfield Building Society, to name a few, are allowing this new criteria check on assessments. This comes as the disparity between employed and self-employed applications was so vast, leading many employed individuals asking: ‘When is the right time to make the career jump to ‘be their own boss’ as the implications for getting the timing wrong could vastly affect future plans?’

Many PAYE employed individuals now only need to provide one month’s worth of payslips and one month of bank statements to be eligible for the affordability check, so this is a move in the right direction to not penalise our business entrepreneurs and level the playing field for all potential applicants.  

One aspect that self-employed directors need to be aware of is their ability to use retained business profits to boost their affordability credentials. Many of our savvy business owners know that leaving money in their businesses will allow them to save on a hefty tax bill at the tax year end date.  

 

Number crunching 

This keeps the business healthy, but on their personal income it will show a much more diminished view of their finances. By applying to the right lender, they can keep that capital in the business along with showing the right lenders they can afford more than their take-home salary and dividends originally show. 

Most directors of small companies I deal with usually have a generic and efficient way of maximising their income potential by drawing down dividends via this model.  

They use their tax-free personal allowance as no income tax is payable below £12,570 per year. Thereafter, the basic rate of income tax is 20 per cent from £12,570 to £50,270 with a dividend drawn down from the business, while unlike your salary, national insurance contributions are not applied to dividends.  

Dividend tax rates have the same bands as income tax, but different tax rates for each band. Personal allowance (up to £12,570) – tax-free, basic rate (£12,571 to £50,270) – 8.75 per cent, higher rate (£50,271 – £125,140) – 33.75 per cent.  

This allows the individual to really optimise their financial appeal to prospective lenders to secure their mortgage goals and hopefully alleviate hefty tax burdens they may face each year. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nathan Blissett, founder and principal mortgage adviser of Dwello Mortgages

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customer enquiries since the launch of the Mortgage Charter?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/