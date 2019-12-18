You are here: Home - News -

News

Lenders’ reluctance to pass on savings dampens remortgage outlook

by:
  • 18/12/2019
  • 0
Lenders’ reluctance to pass on savings dampens remortgage outlook
The outlook for remortgages has been dampened by lenders’ reluctance to pass on cost savings to customers, the LMS quarterly Remortgage Healthcheck Index has shown.

 

The overall remortgage market index rose by 0.9 points to 50.2 in Q3 compared to Q2, indicating a neutral outlook. 

The gain was helped by the score for remortgage approvals, which rose 5.5 points to 48.1.

However, the score for remortgage borrowing costs fell back by two points to 44.6. The category measures the rate of change of mortgage interest rates and the spread between lenders’ rates and their own costs.

The spread between the average mortgage fixed rate and lenders’ costs expanded to 1.2 percentage points as lender costs fell faster than interest rates. But lenders failed to pass on the savings to customers, causing the category score to fall.

“We did not see lower lender costs benefit remortagagers as much as we might have liked, as the spread between borrowing and lending costs has increased. This suggests that lenders are wary of potential economic turbulence on the horizon. Spreads are likely to narrow in Q4, however, as concern over Brexit fades and product rates have been falling across the board,” said Nick Chadbourne (pictured), chief executive at LMS.

 

Competitive rates and sluggish price growth

The market index comprises scores in four categories making up the overall market index score.

The gains in the remortgage approvals score reflected competitive two-year fixed rates during September and a peak of early repayment charge expiries at the end of the quarter. Five-year fixes were again the most popular product accounting for 45 per cent of all remortgages.

But scores also fell in the homeowner equity value and borrower sentiment categories.

The homeowner equity value scores were down 0.6 points to 52.0 owing to sluggish house price growth.

Borrower sentiment fell 0.1 point to 56.9. LMS put the decline down to “wider uncertainty about the short-term political and economic situation, though this slight drop in confidence was offset by more borrowers increasing their loan size.”

 

Index methodology

The four categories that make up the index are scored from 0 to 100. Scores below 40 denote a positive outlook, 40 to 60 is a neutral outlook and 60 and higher is a positive outlook.

The overall index is the weighted average of each indicator score.

The index is produced by LMS in partnership with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

What change would you like to see lenders implement next year that would have the biggest impact on your clients?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Computer says no
FCA admits more execution-only could increase consumer harm

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has admitted that increasing execution-only activity heightens the risk of harm to a consumer who...

Close