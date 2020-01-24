Advise Wise unveils mortgage club plans with two appointments

Advise Wise has appointed Jane Hanlon and Jon Tweed to lead the development of its club for equity release brokers which will be launched next month.

Jane Hanlon has been appointed as mortgage club manager and will lead the Advise Wise Mortgage Club helpdesk and placement service.

She joins from Premier Equity Release Club, where she was responsible for the club’s development and distribution.

Advise Wise said Hanlon would bring “unrivalled knowledge of the later life lending market products and criteria” as well as her “expertise in supporting advisers in placing equity release products”.

Jon Tweed (pictured) joins as head of proposition where he will focus on developing the mortgage club to enhance the overall Advise Wise proposition further.

He has nearly 20 years’ experience in the later life lending market where he has covered a number of senior roles, with a speciality in devising and implementing distribution strategies supporting advisers.

‘Essential tool’

Tweed noted that lifetime mortgages were an essential tool for all advisers looking at later life lending solutions.

“As more new entrants consider lifetime mortgages as a solution for their customers, it is essential that they are given the tools and support to ensure they are giving their clients the best possible solution,” he said.

Chief executive officer Jonathan Thirkill welcomed the pair of newcomers, adding: “Jane and Jon’s appointment shows the company’s commitment to provide a comprehensive solution for advisers, complementing our innovative platform with the benefits of a mortgage club and an experienced and dedicated helpdesk”.

The Advise Wise equity release product sourcing tool was launched in November at the Later Life Lending Event and Equity Release Awards with a free, whole-of-market offering.