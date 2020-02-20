Brightstar wins Sunday Times award for second year

The Brightstar Group has won the Sunday Times award for Best Small Company to work for, for the second year running.

The specialist distributor also received the highest score in the history of the competition.

Headquartered in Billericay, Essex, the Brightstar Group, which also incorporates Sirius Property Finance, secured a best companies score of 874.2 for people engagement this year, compared to the 844 it achieved last year.

It also received a Three Star Best Companies accreditation; a mark awarded to companies that have demonstrated extraordinary levels of workplace engagement.

This year, the Best Companies survey received 757 applications and surveyed nearly 400,000 employees. Brightstar, which was founded in 2011, was an early adopter of the Women in Finance Charter and has been an ambassador for the campaign.

It has also championed awareness about employee wellbeing and mental health issues.

In 2017 the business opened a wellbeing room to provide its people with a dedicated space to relax and unwind as part of its mental health action plan.

Clare Jupp (pictured), people development director at Brightstar Financial, said: “I would really like to thank our team who share an outstanding attitude to work and full commitment to giving a fantastic service experience to our introducers and clients.

“We believe that we have created a working environment and business culture where there is a strong sense of belonging and where our people feel cared for, motivated and rewarded for their contribution and achievement, but we are conscious that we cannot rest on our laurels, so to build on our fantastic performance from last year is particularly pleasing.”