Lendlord launches free coronavirus update tool for landlords

Updated daily, the buy-to-let portfolio management platform shows landlords the latest lender rates and criteria.

It also has a coronavirus updates section with the information on payment holiday policies and a directory of useful resources for landlords.

There is an additional feature to help landlords calculate their rental cover ratio by stress testing their portfolio at Local Housing Allowance and Universal Credit rates.

Aviram Shahar, co-founder and chief executive at Lendlord, said: “During times of extreme uncertainty, it is more important than ever for landlords to have access to the latest, accurate and up-to-date information to help manage their portfolios.”