Barclays brings back 75 per cent LTV remortgages

by:
  • 07/04/2020
Barclays will reintroduce a selection of remortgage deals at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with rates starting from 1.44 per cent from tomorrow.

 

The bank withdrew all products above 60 per cent LTV on 25 March after it had been forced to close two international underwriting sites because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It now has four remortgage deals available at 75 per cent LTV;

• 1.44 per cent, two-year fix with £999 product fee
• 1.64 per cent, five-year fix with £999 product fee
• 1.54 per cent, two-year offset tracker with £1,749 product fee
• 1.95 per cent, Great Escape two-year fix with £0 product fee

A Barclays spokesperson said: “In recent weeks we have made several changes to our product range due to the ongoing challenges with the Covid-19 outbreak to allow us to manage our teams’ capacity and dedicate more resource to supporting customers at this difficult time.”

Barclays has also increased some of its tracker rates by up to 0.40 per cent. Two trackers priced at 1.50 per cent for two years and 1.75 per cent for five years both at 60 per cent LTV have been withdrawn.

The maximum loan size has been capped at £2m on all products.

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

