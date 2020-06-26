You are here: Home - News -

News

Man uses fraudulent HMRC payments to put offer on £2.6m house

by:
  • 26/06/2020
  • 0
Man uses fraudulent HMRC payments to put offer on £2.6m house
A man has been jailed for creating two fraudulent payments worth £2.9m from his employer to HMRC before transferring the funds to himself.

 

Simon Olver spent approximately £238,000 of the stolen money on watches, jewellery, upgraded flights and deposits on an Aston Martin and Maclaren sports car. He had also made an offer for a house in Kingswood for £2.6m.   

An investigation was launched by the Fraud Squad following a referral from the bank Olver worked at, where he was the head of finance, accounting, reporting and tax. He had been in the role for just under a year when he submitted the first of the two fraudulent payment requests. 

This payment request was made out to be a payment of £479,044 to HMRC to settle an outstanding corporation tax bill for 2017. However, Olver entered his own bank account details in place of HMRC’s details, naming his account ‘HMRC Cumbernauld’.   

Once the payment had been authorisedhe sent the payment request to the settlements team to process it and release the funds.   

Two weeks later, Olver submitted another payment request worth £2,477,122. Again, it was made out to appear as if it was being paid to HMRC to settle an outstanding corporation tax bill.   

Following these payments, Olver’s bank informed his employer of the two payments into his account. The Fraud Squad was notified and on the same dayOlver was arrested.  

It was also discovered that he copied his manager’s signature and intend to submit a third payment worth £1,550,000 on the day of his arrest. 

Olver pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud by abuse of position and one charge of creating articles for use in fraud. He said he was under stress and struggled with debt and used the fraud to rectify his situation. 

On Thursday 25 June, appearing at Southwark Crown Court, Olver was sentenced to four and a half years imprisonment. 

Detective constable Richard Cole, who led the investigation for the City of London Police’s Fraud Squad, said: “Olver betrayed the trust of his employer and used his position to steal nearly £3m pounds. Despite claiming in his interview that he needed the money for debt payments, it’s evident that he also used it to enjoy a luxury lifestyle, purchasing expensive items such as watches and jewellery.  

“He must now pay the price for his actions, both with the sentence handed down by the court, but also with the loss of his job and reputation.”   

Sarah Place of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: “Simon Olver seriously abused his position of trust which impacted on his employers, his colleagues and those close to him. Olver used the money he took to spend lavishly on expensive cars, holidays and designer jewellery. Faced with a wealth of evidence, which showed he had requested the transfer of company money to his own bank account under false pretences, he had to admit his wrongdoing.   

“In addition to the sentence of four and a half years imprisonment imposed on him, the CPS will now take steps to recover the monies fraudulently taken through Mr Olver’s dishonest actions.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2020

Jul 08, 2020 to Jul 09, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in house hunters seeking a home with a garden compared to before the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Fire safety fund to protect two million homes a ‘gross underestimate’ – FBU

Government plans to fund new fire inspectors to inspect and enforce fire safety in over two million homes is a...

Close