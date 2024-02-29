You are here: Home - News -

News

January resi property transactions hit 11-year low – HMRC

by:
  • 29/02/2024
  • 0
January resi property transactions hit 11-year low – HMRC
There were 82,000 residential property transactions completed in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, which was the lowest level for the month since 2013.

Figures from HMRC showed this 11-year drop was despite a monthly rise from the 80,500 property transactions completed in December, which was also the first month-on-month increase since August last year. 

Annually, the residential transactions during the month were notably lower than the 93,080 completed in January last year. 

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, residential transactions fell by a fifth month-on-month to 68,090. HMRC said this was typical for January as transactions tended to fall by between 20 and 30 per cent compared to December. 

Compared to last year, the non-seasonally adjusted residential transactions were lower than the 75,690 completed in January 2023. 

 

Expected activity, but positive signs 

Industry figures said the low number of transactions in January was normal for the time of year, but the monthly increase indicated a pick-up in activity. 

Mark Tosetti, group partnerships director at Movera, said the figures were “disheartening” on the face of it, even though a decline in January was not unexpected. 

He added: “However, as transactions are at the end of the homebuying process, they do not necessarily reflect the rest of the market.” 

Data from the Bank of England (BoE) released today showed that approvals for house purchases rose for the fourth consecutive month in January. 

Mark Harris, chief executive of SPF Private Clients, said: “The increase in activity has been down to keener pricing on fixed rate mortgages in particular, but unfortunately the direction of travel for new mortgage rates in the past couple of weeks has been upwards.” 

Industry figures also anticipated what measures would be introduced to support the housing market at next week’s Spring Budget. 

Tomer Aboody, director of MT Finance, said: “While we are moving into a much more positive market with increased sales, we are still seeing lower transactional levels compared with 2022 and early 2023, when rates were constantly climbing and inflation was double the level it is now.

“With rate stability should come an uptick in transactions. However, some assistance from the government next week in the form of an adjustment to stamp duty levels would help those along, providing a boost to the wider economy.” 

Harris added: “The Budget is eagerly awaited, with hopes of some form of assistance for first-time buyers through 99 per cent mortgages or further stamp duty concessions or reform. Anything that would boost transactions and get the market moving would be welcome, as this will filter out to help many connected industries and the wider economy.” 

Yasin Patel, co-founder of ethical property investors Autarky Sukuk, said: “A month-on-month uptick in transactions is a clear indication that there is momentum for growth in the property industry. 

“As inflation creeps down and interest rate rises hold off, there is an increased appetite to buy, and more mortgages are being offered by lenders.” 

Patel said: “2024 has the potential to be a positive year for buyers and sellers alike, but we need to see continued investments into building new homes that are both affordable and good quality. More efforts to ease the cost-of-living pressures facing first-time buyers will go a long way towards getting more people on the property ladder.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.