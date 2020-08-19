You are here: Home - News -

Rewind Wednesday – The Buy to Let Online Forum: Part III

  • 19/08/2020
Mortgage Solutions is continuing to release the video presentations from July’s Buy to Let Online Forum with this third pair of seminars to watch at your leisure.

 

These two sessions consider research of the over-arching environment that landlords find themselves in and their plans for the future, and how landlords can take advantage of a diversified investment strategy. They are:

 

Broadening your horizons – and those of your clients

Paul Brett, managing director, Landbay

 

 

Covid-19 and the UK’s private rental sector

Mark Long, director of financial and business, BVA BDRC

 

In the first video, Paul Brett will discuss the understanding of shrewd investors that diversification is key, and in the world of buy-to-let, houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) can offer great returns.

 

After that, Mark Long gives a detailed look at how the pandemic and resulting lockdown have impacted tenants’ position, and landlords’ confidence and outlook.

 

 

 

