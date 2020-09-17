You are here: Home - News -

Mike Jones to retire from Lloyds Banking Group

by:
  • 17/09/2020
Mike Jones to retire from Lloyds Banking Group
Intermediaries managing director Mike Jones is to retire from Lloyds Banking Group at the end of the year, after a career that has spanned five decades at the lender.

 

He will be replaced by Esther Dijkstra, the group’s director of strategic partnerships.

Joining Lloyds in 1985, Jones (pictured) worked within a number of different areas, including as chair of the supervisory board of Lloyds Bank GmbH, the group’s retail bank in Germany and the Netherlands, before taking the helm of the intermediary business in 2010.

He said: “I can safely say the time has flown by and I’ve had great time here with a fantastic bunch of people.

“It’s in the last 10 years that I’ve felt the proudest in my career, as we have continued to support the intermediary mortgage market through thick and thin.

“Even though there’s always exciting plans in the pipeline here, now is the right time for me to pass the baton and I know that things will be left in more than capable hands. I’m looking forward to enjoying a slower pace of life with my family and literally sailing off into the sunset – on our narrowboat that we launched last month.”

Dijkstra added: “I don’t think there’s anyone in the industry with Mike’s range and breadth of experience and he certainly leaves big shoes to fill.

“We will be sad to wave him off into retirement, but hope to continue building on his tremendous achievements as one of the industry’s great leaders.”

