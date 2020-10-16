Coventry BS reduces rates on residential range

As of 16 October, the two-year fixed at 65 per cent LTV with a £999 fee has been reduced from 1.49 per cent to 1.29 per cent. This is available for remortgage, product transfer and further advances.

At 80 per cent LTV, the five-year fixed offering for purchase, remortgages, product transfer and further advances has a rate of 2.45 per cent down from 2.15 per cent.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “We’ve just had a busy couple of days with our very popular 90 per cent LTV products but there’s no need for us to take our foot off the pedal.

“Our service levels are still in a comfortable position and we can continue to enhance our residential product range.”

He added: “The purchase market is really buoyant at the moment, but we want to support other clients too – particularly those looking for remortgage or product transfer options.

“These new rates across a number of products should improve the options available to brokers looking to move their clients on to more suitable mortgage deals.”