Countrywide appoints Baguley as risk and compliance director

John Baguley has been appointed director of risk and compliance.at Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS).

Baguley leaves the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics), where he was tangible assets valuation director overseeing the UK and Europe, to join the valuation panel manager and residential valuations and survey supplier.

Prior to that, Baguley was an ombudsman at Ombudsman Services: Property for eight years and professional services manager at Colleys, a post which followed 13 years’ operating in the field as a chartered surveyor.

CSS panel manages and undertakes valuations for UK mortgage lenders and employs over 700 personnel, including over 450 in-house RICS qualified registered valuers covering most UK postcodes including Northern Ireland.

Matthew Cumber, managing director of Countrywide Surveying Services, said: “This represents an integral appointment for Countrywide Surveying Services as we look to build on what was an incredibly tough but highly successful year. The areas of risk and compliance form the foundations of any successful surveying firm and John will add a wealth of experience and knowledge to the business having ‘walked the corridors of power’ within the Government and at RICS.”

“I am thrilled that he views Countrywide Surveying Services as the next step in his illustrious career.”

John Baguley, CSS director of risk and compliance said: “I am delighted to be part of the Countrywide Surveying Services team and it’s a great time to join during conference week, as the professionalism and quality of the organisation has shone through. Very excited to be part of the future of Countrywide as it maintains and grows its position as the best and most trusted provider of surveys and valuations across the UK.”