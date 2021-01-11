You are here: Home - News -

News

Countrywide appoints Baguley as risk and compliance director

by:
  • 11/01/2021
  • 0
Countrywide appoints Baguley as risk and compliance director
John Baguley has been appointed director of risk and compliance.at Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS).

Baguley leaves the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics), where he was tangible assets valuation director overseeing the UK and Europe, to join the valuation panel manager and residential valuations and survey supplier.

Prior to that, Baguley was an ombudsman at Ombudsman Services: Property for eight years and professional services manager at Colleys, a post which followed 13 years’ operating in the field as a chartered surveyor.

CSS panel manages and undertakes valuations for UK mortgage lenders and employs over 700 personnel, including over 450 in-house RICS qualified registered valuers covering most UK postcodes including Northern Ireland.

Matthew Cumber, managing director of Countrywide Surveying Services, said: “This represents an integral appointment for Countrywide Surveying Services as we look to build on what was an incredibly tough but highly successful year. The areas of risk and compliance form the foundations of any successful surveying firm and John will add a wealth of experience and knowledge to the business having ‘walked the corridors of power’ within the Government and at RICS.”

“I am thrilled that he views Countrywide Surveying Services as the next step in his illustrious career.”

John Baguley, CSS director of risk and compliance said: “I am delighted to be part of the Countrywide Surveying Services team and it’s a great time to join during conference week, as the professionalism and quality of the organisation has shone through. Very excited to be part of the future of Countrywide as it maintains and grows its position as the best and most trusted provider of surveys and valuations across the UK.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Habito unveils ‘euphoric dreamscape’ rebrand in fight against ‘mortgage hell’

Digital broker Habito has rebranded with logos that aim to symbolise its fight against ‘mortgage hell’.

Close