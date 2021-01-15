You are here: Home - News -

Newcastle Intermediaries cuts 85 per cent LTV mortgage rates

  • 15/01/2021
Newcastle Intermediaries cuts 85 per cent LTV mortgage rates
Newcastle Intermediaries has sliced rates on its 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage range in a boost for borrowers with smaller deposits or equity levels.

 

The lender now offers a two-year fix of 2.75 per cent with a £999 product fee, while the equivalent fee-free product has a rate of 2.85 per cent.

Cuts of up to 0.29 per cent have been made across the 85 per cent LTV range, which come with a free standard valuation.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society (pictured), said: “With continued strong demand in the market for higher LTV products, we’re pleased to introduce the competitive rates on both our two and five-year fixed rates which are now available to help a variety of borrowers especially first-time buyers, home movers and existing home owners wishing to remortgage to a lower rate.”

 

