Just Group joins Brilliant Solutions panel

Just Group has been added to the Brilliant Solutions lending panel, opening up its lifetime range to the club’s members.

The mortgages aim to offer borrowers flexibility with an option that allows clients to service interest on the loan so they can reduce the overall borrowing cost.

Jacqueline Wilkins, director of retail business development at Just Group, said: “Joining the Brilliant Solutions lifetime mortgage panel means we can offer financial advisers a wide and flexible range of tailored lifetime mortgage solutions – including innovative features like the ability to service interest – allowing financial advisers to help their clients achieve better outcomes in their later life.”

Matthew Arena (pictured), managing director at Brilliant Solutions, added: “Alongside the great products available in its Just For You lifetime mortgage range, Just Group’s educational resources, designed specifically to help financial advisers manage complex issues such as customer vulnerability, will also be appreciated.”