First Direct relaunches 85 per cent LTV range for new business

This includes a two-year fixed fee-saver product with a rate of 2.94 per cent and a £490 fee paying alternative with a rate of 2.74 per cent.

Five-year fixes include the fee-saver option at 3.19 per cent, and the £490 fee paying mortgage set at 2.89 per cent. There is also the fee-free lifetime tracker deal with a rate of 3.19 per cent and the £490 fee option at 2.99 per cent.

The products are available to those purchasing and remortgaging.

Chris Hall, head of mortgages at First Direct, said: “We’re really pleased to be offering 85 per cent LTV mortgages again.

“The effects of the pandemic will be with us for a long time, but with hopes of the lockdown ending we’re now seeing increased demand among homebuyers and remortgagors looking for higher LTV fixed rates.”