You are here: Home - News -

News

Lengthy process delays push more property transactions out to 17 weeks

by:
  • 29/03/2021
  • 0
Lengthy process delays push more property transactions out to 17 weeks
NAEA Propertymark has recorded the highest ever figure for the proportion of deals taking more than 17 weeks from acceptance of an offer to exchange of contracts in February.

 

 

The proportion rose to 27 per cent, up from 26 per cent in January according to the company’s February housing report.

“We’re seeing a record high number of transactions taking more than 17 weeks, due to the unusually high demand for property,” said Mark Hayward, chief policy adviser at Propertymark.

Some 11 per cent of properties sold for more than the original asking price in February 2021, the highest figure since August last year and the highest for a February since 2016.

The bulk, 57 per cent, sold for less than the asking price.

“We’ve witnessed a boom in the number of prospective buyers and number of sales, following the government announcing a Stamp Duty holiday. It’s interesting that one in nine properties sold for more than the original asking price — it seems many buyers are willing to pay over the asking price,” Hayward added.

The number of sales agreed per estate agent branch rose to 11, up from 10 in January. This was a rise on nine in February 2020 and seven for the same month in 2019.

The number of sales to first-time buyers rose to 25 per cent, up from 23 per cent in January. This is the highest figure since July 2020, and is up by 22 per cent compared to February last year.

The number of prospective buyers per estate agency branch dropped to 388 on average in February, down from 487 in January.

However this was the highest number for a February since 2017, when it was 425.

The number of properties for sale was 34, down from 38 in January.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Louisa Sedgwick to join Tandem Bank

Louisa Sedgwick, ex-managing director of mortgages at Vida Homeloans, is poised to join Tandem Bank.

Close