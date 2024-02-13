Estate agent struck off by RICS over serious misconduct

An estate agent has been struck off by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) after an investigation revealed a host of misdemeanours.

E W Estates and its director Emma Walker, based in Ashington in the North East faced more than a dozen charges covering dishonesty and financial mismanagement.

For example, Walker was found to have been dishonest about her qualifications and experience when applying for membership of RICS, as well as providing faked tenancy agreements relating to a property, with the intention of duping the property owner.

In addition, the firm did not have adequate professional indemnity cover in place, while loans were taken out on false pretenses. Walker was found to have failed to ensure that surveys were carried out by competent and qualified individuals.

Ousted from RICS

As a result of the findings of the disciplinary panel, Walker has been expelled from RICS membership, while the firm has been removed from its register of regulated firms.

RICS said that it was working with the Standards and Regulation Board to review the lessons learned from this case, and to look at how it can strengthen regulation and trust in the industry.

It is also reviewing its entry and assessment processes to ensure they are “fit for purpose”.

“The vast majority of RICS members are professional and the number of RICS members who are subject to disciplinary proceedings is very small,” RICS said in a statement.

“In a number of situations, as we did extensively on this specific case, we provide detailed guidance and advice to complainants and consumers helping to identify and signpost the appropriate avenues and agencies to pursue redress and gain support.”