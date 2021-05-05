You are here: Home - News -

News

Daffern joins SimplyBiz Mortgages in lender liaison role

by:
  • 05/05/2021
  • 0
Daffern joins SimplyBiz Mortgages in lender liaison role
SimplyBiz Mortgages has hired Phillip Daffern as senior lender account manager.

 

Daffern (pictured) was previously national account manager at Mortgage Brain, and before that, national key account manager at Hinckley & Rugby Building Society.

In his new role, Daffern will work with lenders to support SimplyBiz Mortgages’ member-brokers to get the best information, training and solutions.

“Phillip has an exceptionally rich understanding of the market, and the needs of brokers and clients, and brings a wealth of knowledge in using technology to grow and develop adviser and broker firms,” said Makayla Everitt, head of SimplyBiz Mortgages.

Daffern said: “I’m thrilled to be part of the team.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Dashly hires ex-Connells sales director

Former Connells sales director Iain Swatton has joined mortgage switching platform Dashly as head of intermediaries.

Close