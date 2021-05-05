Daffern joins SimplyBiz Mortgages in lender liaison role

SimplyBiz Mortgages has hired Phillip Daffern as senior lender account manager.

Daffern (pictured) was previously national account manager at Mortgage Brain, and before that, national key account manager at Hinckley & Rugby Building Society.

In his new role, Daffern will work with lenders to support SimplyBiz Mortgages’ member-brokers to get the best information, training and solutions.

“Phillip has an exceptionally rich understanding of the market, and the needs of brokers and clients, and brings a wealth of knowledge in using technology to grow and develop adviser and broker firms,” said Makayla Everitt, head of SimplyBiz Mortgages.

Daffern said: “I’m thrilled to be part of the team.”