You are here: Home - News -

News

Homeownership still a goal despite pandemic disruption – Wayhome

by:
  • 13/05/2021
  • 0
Homeownership still a goal despite pandemic disruption – Wayhome
Although many life plans have been put on hold or altered due to the pandemic, owning a home remains the main goal for 58 per cent of renters and homeowners in the UK, Wayhome research has found.

 

A survey conducted on behalf of the gradual homeownership company by Censuswide among 1,000 private renters and 1,175 homeowners over the age of 18 found this was a bigger priority than the 49 per cent of respondents who cited marriage or civil partnership as a major life goal. 

This was followed by having a child, as stated by 48 per cent of people and early retirement, which was an aim for 30 per cent of respondents. 

The same study conducted by Wayhome last year found 57 per cent of people considered owning a home as main goal, a one per cent change, suggesting the disruption caused by the pandemic had not put people off getting onto the property ladder. 

The desire for homeownership also seemed to become more prevalent with age. 

Some 45 per cent of those aged between 18 and 23 considered it a priority, while it was of importance to 26 per cent of 24 to 42-year-olds. 

A further 58 per cent of those aged between 43 and 54 saw homeownership as a key life milestone. 

Nigel Purves, CEO of Wayhome, said: “It’s clear that the pandemic has done nothing to dampen people’s appetite for homeownership and we know it remains the ultimate life goal for significant numbers of people.   

“But the reality is that following on from the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, becoming a homeowner may be far harder than it ever was before.” 

 

Renting and affordability 

Purves added: “Indeed, with house prices ballooning, the cost of living rising and additional government support still in force – great numbers of people have no choice but to continue renting for the foreseeable future or compromising on the type of home they can afford to buy, which might not be suitable for their needs long-term.  

“If we want a sustainable housing system, which enables more people to take a step onto the ladder earlier in their lives, we need to see innovation within the industry. Aspiring homeowners deserve the security and stability that comes with homeownership.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Manchester town tops list of most popular place to house hunt

House hunters are flocking to Didsbury, Manchester to look for their next home propelling the North West town to the...

Close