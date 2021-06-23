Broker Yellow Brick Mortgages signs as sponsor for Norwich City’s premier league season

Norfolk-based broker Yellow Brick Mortgages has signed a sponsorship deal with Norwich City Football Club for the upcoming premier league season.

The brokerage was set up three years ago and now employs 36 advisers doing residential, buy to let, commercial and equity release deals.

The firm has previously sponsored about 30 local teams include grassroots football and cycling clubs, but has taken things to the next level with the Norwich City partnership.

Stephen Perkins, managing director at Yellow Brick Mortgages (pictured, left, with fellow MD Greg Marcham), said: “This is a significant investment for us as a three-year old company.

“We’ve created the Keep It Yellow campaign, offering fee-free advice to all Norwich City season ticket holders, members and staff, about 35,000 people, which the club will advertise for us, and we’ll be in the awards booklet.

“We’ll also have advertising at the stadium, and hospitality tickets so we can take our introducers to matches,” Perkins said.

The firm’s core business grew up in and around Norwich and Norfolk, and having earned a joint number one ranking on Trustpilot it’s now expanding nationally, including appointing an advisor in Scotland.

Ben Tunnell, head of commercial development at Norwich City, said: “I am very happy to welcome Yellow Brick Mortgages as our newest regional partner.

“The best form of partnerships, particularly those locally to Norfolk and Norwich, are those where the partner wishes to invest back into the supporters, not just the club, which is exactly what Yellow Brick Mortgages will be doing with their exclusive mortgage proposition, only available for City supporters.”

Perkins added: “We look forward to offering our five-star service for free to supporters and giving back to the Norwich City Community Support Fund on every completed mortgage to further enhance our local support to the community. Keep it Yellow.”