The Nottingham adds three-year fixed BTL in ongoing range reinvention

The Nottingham has added a three-year product and cut rates on its buy-to-let range.

The three-year fixed rate product is offered at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 1.95 per cent.

The lender also added a two-year BTL product at 65 per cent LTV with a 1.75 per cent rate.

Both of the new additions come with fees of £999, with the £299 to be paid.

The Nottingham also cut rates on several existing BTL products.

The two-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV with £999 fee, was reduced to 1.87 per cent, down from 1.97 per cent.

The five-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV with a £1,999 fee, was cut to 2.02 per cent, from 2.05 per cent.

Finally, the five-year fixed at 65 per cent LTV, with a £1,999 fee, was reduced to 1.95 per cent, down from £1.99 per cent.

All reduced products require £299 of the fee to be paid upfront.

Nikki Warren-Dean, head of intermediary sales at The Nottingham (pictured), said: “Reinventing our mortgages is a priority, and introducing a three-year fixed BTL product is our latest example of that.

“In addition, our latest rate reductions result from from us constantly reviewing rates and listening to broker feedback to fully understand what they and their clients are looking for,” Warren-Dean added.

The BTL rate cuts follow on from a raft of reductions across the lender’s residential range in last week.