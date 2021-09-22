You are here: Home - News -

News

LV joins Brilliant Solutions equity release panel

by:
  • 22/09/2021
LV joins Brilliant Solutions equity release panel
Savings and retirement expert LV has announced a partnership with Brilliant Solutions, offering its brokers access to the lender's lifetime mortgage products.

 

Over the last six months, LV has made a number of enhancements to its lifetime mortgage products including increased flexibility around partial repayments. Clients can now make ERC-free repayments from day one with a minimum payment amount of just £50.

In 2020 LV launched its equity release portal, enabling advisers to produce key facts illustrations and submit and track lifetime mortgage applications online.

David Stevens, retirement director at LV, said: “Equity release is becoming increasingly popular as homeowners recognise how their property can be used in retirement planning.

“We are looking forward to working with Brilliant Solutions to help equip financial advisers with the knowledge and products they need to support their clients in securing the retirement they want.”

Matthew Arena (pictured), managing director at Brilliant Solutions, added: “As growing demand for equity release propels it further into the mainstream, we must ensure that our advisers can adapt to the changing needs of retirees. We are delighted to include LV on our panel, as this partnership will bring more choice and support to our members.

“As the equity release market continues to innovate, more people are factoring the value of their property into their retirement plans or using lifetime mortgages to transfer wealth between family generations.”

 

