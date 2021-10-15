AMI launches diversity and inclusion viewpoint event

The Association of Intermediaries (AMI) is launching an event revealing the results of its survey into diversity, inclusion and equity in the mortgage industry.

The online webinar will take place at 10am on Thursday 21 October.

The association launched its survey in July asking professionals in the sector to share their views on people’s perceptions and lived experiences of diversity and inclusion.

Figures from the sector will discuss the findings of the survey to help give an insight into how inclusive the sector is and what more can be done to create a balanced industry.

The survey was supported by Aldermore and Virgin Money.

Register for the event by clicking this link: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=6868373356444044

Robert Sinclair (pictured), chief executive of AMI said: “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who took the time to complete our survey and to both Aldermore and Virgin Money for their support with this work. The survey gives us a real insight into the challenges faced by women and people from under-represented groups within the sector and highlights some of the changes needed to make a real and permanent difference.

“I hope that people will watch the presentation, read the report and take action, both as individuals and firms. We need to work together to ensure that our industry embraces society in its widest sense, ensures that everyone feels safe, included and welcome, and that we are truly representative of our customers, both now and in the future.

“The AMI board would appreciate your support by joining us on this journey.”