You are here: Home - News -

News

AMI launches diversity and inclusion viewpoint event

by:
  • 15/10/2021
  • 0
AMI launches diversity and inclusion viewpoint event
The Association of Intermediaries (AMI) is launching an event revealing the results of its survey into diversity, inclusion and equity in the mortgage industry.

 

The online webinar will take place at 10am on Thursday 21 October.

The association launched its survey in July asking professionals in the sector to share their views on people’s perceptions and lived experiences of diversity and inclusion. 

Figures from the sector will discuss the findings of the survey to help give an insight into how inclusive the sector is and what more can be done to create a balanced industry. 

The survey was supported by Aldermore and Virgin Money. 

Register for the event by clicking this link: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=6868373356444044  

Robert Sinclair (pictured), chief executive of AMI said: “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who took the time to complete our survey and to both Aldermore and Virgin Money for their support with this work. The survey gives us a real insight into the challenges faced by women and people from under-represented groups within the sector and highlights some of the changes needed to make a real and permanent difference. 

“I hope that people will watch the presentation, read the report and take action, both as individuals and firms. We need to work together to ensure that our industry embraces society in its widest sense, ensures that everyone feels safe, included and welcome, and that we are truly representative of our customers, both now and in the future. 

“The AMI board would appreciate your support by joining us on this journey.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 03, 2021
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 04, 2021
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 10, 2021
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.