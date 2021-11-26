AMI brings on three new fellows

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has made Sally Laker, Dean Mirfin and David Copland as fellows of the trade body.

The trade body announced the new fellows at its annual dinner in London last night.

Laker (pictured third from right) is managing director at Mortgage Intelligence and has worked with the network and club since it was launched in 1996, initially joining as a sales manager. Prior to this she worked at Norwich Union, Royal Life and Prolific & Provincial.

Mirfin started his career at Countrywide Mortgage Services, and then was a director at retirement specialist Key for over 13 years. He was then chief product officer at Key Group for around two years and now works as a consulting equity release specialist.

Copland (pictured third from left) has around three decades of experience in the industry, including 15 years at Pink Home Loans where he took on the role of chief executive.

He has also been the director of LSL Property Services and TMA Mortgage Club and was a non-executive director of lending at Fluent Money. He is now a strategy and business development director for Pivotal Growth.

AMI’s chief executive Robert Sinclair (pictured second from left) said: “AMI confers it’s fellowship award in recognition of outstanding contributions to the trade body or in our view furthering the good interests of the intermediary community.

“All four have been passionate supporters of AMI and its work. They also have worked in our sector to educate, innovate and lead by example. Their commitment to the advice profession delivering great customer outcomes merits their recognition.”

He added: “AMI will use its wise counsel in future years to ensure we remain focused and relevant.”

The association introduced the fellowship membership class in 2013 and fellows will be honorary members of the association for life and there is a cap of 10 fellows at any one time.

The first fellow who was appointed was Stephen Smith (pictured far right), who spent over 40 years in the mortgage industry, including around 14 years on the AMI board and 24 years at Legal & General Mortgage Club. He retired in 2017.

Smith is currently a non-executive director at Legal & General Home Finance, Mortgage Advice Bureau and Twenty7Tec, as well as deputy chairman for the mortgages advisory board for The Financial Services Forum.