One in five with adverse credit plan to buy property in 2022

  15/12/2021
Around 18 per cent of people with adverse credit plan to buy a property in the next 12 months, potentially representing over a million possible mortgage customers.

 

According to Pepper Money’s adverse credit study, which will be published in full next year, this was an increase from 14 per cent who intended to buy in the previous study in May.

YouGov conducted the survey and collated responses from 4,192 adult respondents aged 18 plus and of these 492 had experienced adverse credit. This is either missed credit payments or loans, or a County Court Judgement or Debt Management Plan in the past three years.

The research said that within the 18 per cent of those intending to buy, 12 per cent planned to buy a home for themselves and six per cent wanted to purchase a buy-to-let property to let out.

It added that this could account for around 1.13m potential mortgage customers with adverse credit. This is based on an Office of National Statics projection of the adult population of around 52.4m.

It also showed that those who experienced adverse credit within the last three years had “remained stable” since the last study in May, and accounts for 12 per cent of the population.

Paul Adams (pictured), sales director at Pepper Money, said that the research showed a “growing optimism” amongst people with adverse credit.

He added: “This presents a significant opportunity for brokers to provide much-needed advice to customers who may have limited options with the high street lenders. The report comes out in the new year, and I would recommend it to any broker who wants to gain greater insight into the circumstances and concerns of their customers.”

