Platform makes comprehensive rate changes across range

Platform, subsidiary of The Co-operative Bank, has changed the rates for certain residential, professional mortgage, buy-to-let and Help to Buy products across its ranges.

On the new business side, mainstream products between 60 per cent and 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) have had their rates cut by between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent.

Two-year fixed rates start from 1.25 per cent, three-year and five-year fixed rates begin from 1.41 per cent.

Cashback for fee-free three and five-year fixed rate products at 80 to 90 per cent LTV reduced to £500, whilst cashback for three and five-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV has increased to £1,000

In its professional mortgage range, it has cut two and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.11 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively.

Its new business professional mortgage two-year fixed rate now starts from 1.61 per cent, and its five-year fixed rate begins from 2.07 per cent.

Two and five-year buy-to-let fixed rates have been cut by up to 0.1 per cent, and premier products in range have fallen by 0.06 per cent.

For instance, two-year fixed rates start from 1.3 per cent, and its five-year fixed rates start from 1.56 per cent. On the premier side, rates start from 1.17 per cent.

Help to Buy products in its new business range, both two and five-year fixed rates, have been cut by 0.06 per cent. Its two-year fixed rate starts from 1.75 per cent and its five-year fixed rate starts from 1.91 per cent.

In Platform’s product switch range, mainstream products have had their rates reduced between 0.1 per cent and 0.36 per cent, with the higher rate cuts applying to products at 80 to 90 per cent LTV.

Buy-to-let and Help to Buy products in its product switch range have also had their rates cut.

The lender has also increased its standard variable rate (SVR) from 4.34 per cent to 4.49 per cent for new business from today, following the Bank of England’s decision last week to increase the interest rate to 0.25 per cent.