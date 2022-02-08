Natwest raises rates on select BTL and residential products

Natwest has increased the rates on select residential and buy-to-let (BTL) fixed rate mortgages by up to 0.1 per cent.

Natwest has increased the rates of 16 two and five-year fixed rate switcher products by up to 0.1 per cent.

This includes its no fee two-year fixed rate residential switcher mortgage at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV), which has gone up from 1.59 per cent to 1.69 per cent.

Its £995 fee version at the same LTV tier has increased by 0.05 per cent to 1.44 per cent.

The lender’s no fee two-year fixed rate residential switcher product at 70 per cent LTV has grown by 0.09 per cent to 1.77 per cent, and by 0.04 per cent to 1.49 per cent on the same LTV with a product fee of £995.

Natwest has also increased the rate on its no fee five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV by 0.07 per cent to 1.81 per cent, whilst its five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV product with a £995 fee has gone from from 1.55 per cent to 1.60 per cent.

The lender has also upped the rates for two high value residential switcher products, including its five-year fixed rate at 70 per cent LTV and 75 per cent LTV which have both gone from 1.63 per cent to 1.69 per cent. Both come with a £995 fee.

Buy-to-let rate changes

On the BTL side, it has upped the rates of six two and five-year fixed rate switch products apiece.

Its two-year fixed rate switcher at 70 per cent LTV has increased by 0.06 per cent to 1.69 per cent, and its 75 per cent LTV product has grown by 0.06 per cents to 1.70 per cent. Both come with product fee of £995.

Natwest’s no fee two-year fixed rate switcher at 60 per cent LTV has gone up by 0.05 per cent to 1.89 per cent, and its £995 product fee option has increased from 1.50 per cent to 1.56 per cent.

At 70 per cent LTV, its no fee five-year fixed rate switcher has grown by 0.05 per cent to 2.24 per cent and from 1.89 per cent to 1.93 per cent for its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier with a £995 product fee.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV has also increased from 1.89 per cent to 1.93 per cent. It is subject to a £995 product fee.

Natwest said the rates will take effect from midday on Wednesday.