Foundation Home Loans promotes two directors

  • 16/02/2022
Foundation Home Loans has created two managing director roles and promoted current members of staff into the jobs.

 

George Gee is now managing director of commercial, and Kelly Pallister (pictured) is managing director of operations.

Gee has been with Foundation for six years in a variety of roles, while Pallister has been with the lender for the last 18 months as director of servicing.

Hans Geberbauer, chief executive of Foundation Home Loans, said: “George and Kelly have been instrumental in propelling Foundation into the big league of specialist mortgage lenders in 2021, so we are incredibly pleased to be announcing their promotions to managing director.

“During their years at Foundation and elsewhere, they have developed a deep appreciation of the risks and challenges associated with our market, and share a passion for delivering the best outcomes for our customers, partners and stakeholders.

“This is a big step forward for Foundation – one which I hope sends a clear and strong message to the market. It develops our leadership team and means we have people with all the right attributes to meet our targets and ambitions, and to develop and grow our proposition in a highly competitive marketplace.”

