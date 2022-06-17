Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/06/2022

With the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee deciding on the base rate this week, the announcement and effect of the fifth consecutive increase was among the most read this week.

Elsewhere, broker moves were of interest such as Alexander Hall’s Dom Scott announcing his departure and the adviser who set up his own conveyancer panel out of frustration.

The upsides of the current mortgage market were discussed too, with The Mortgage Mum’s Sarah Tucker taking the opportunity to bring some positivity to the gloomy narrative and JLM’s Rory Joseph speaking about how affordability complications can bolster the advising process.