Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/06/2022

Elsewhere, broker moves were of interest such as Alexander Hall’s Dom Scott announcing his departure and the adviser who set up his own conveyancer panel out of frustration.
The upsides of the current mortgage market were discussed too, with The Mortgage Mum’s Sarah Tucker taking the opportunity to bring some positivity to the gloomy narrative and JLM’s Rory Joseph speaking about how affordability complications can bolster the advising process.
Co-op takes FOS to court over review of ‘mortgage prisoner’ case
The broker fed up with conveyancing setting up his own legal panel
Natwest increases rates; Virgin Money withdraws exclusive deals – round-up
A measured view not scaremongering needed with mortgages – The Mortgage Mum
Affordability uncertainties are a mortgage advice boon – JLM