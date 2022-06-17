You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/06/2022

  • 17/06/2022
With the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee deciding on the base rate this week, the announcement and effect of the fifth consecutive increase was among the most read this week.

Elsewhere, broker moves were of interest such as Alexander Hall’s Dom Scott announcing his departure and the adviser who set up his own conveyancer panel out of frustration.

The upsides of the current mortgage market were discussed too, with The Mortgage Mum’s Sarah Tucker taking the opportunity to bring some positivity to the gloomy narrative and JLM’s Rory Joseph speaking about how affordability complications can bolster the advising process.

 

Co-op takes FOS to court over review of ‘mortgage prisoner’ case

 

The broker fed up with conveyancing setting up his own legal panel

 

Alexander Hall MD Dom Scott to depart – exclusive

 

Natwest increases rates; Virgin Money withdraws exclusive deals – round-up

 

A measured view not scaremongering needed with mortgages – The Mortgage Mum

 

Legal and General Mortgage Club Awards 2022 – in pictures

 

Affordability uncertainties are a mortgage advice boon – JLM

 

Hodge to temporarily close new business from Thursday

 

Lenders react to base rate change

 

Bank of England raises base rate to 1.25 per cent

