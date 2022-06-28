You are here: Home - News -

TSB ups select rates by 0.65 per cent

  • 28/06/2022
TSB has increased rates by up to 0.65 per cent across its residential, buy to let and product transfer ranges and reintroduced certain buy-to-let remortgage products.

TSB has increased rates on its five year fixed rate first-time buyer and house purchase products between 85 and 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) products by up to 0.40 per cent.

At 85 and 90 per cent LTV the rate is 3.59 per cent with a £995 fee and its fee-free version is 3.79 per cent. At 9o to 95 per cent LTV the rate is 3.69 per cent with a £995 fee and its fee-free version is priced at 3.89 per cent.

The lender has also reintroduced its five-year fixed rate remortgage products. Rates now start from 3.39 per cent up to 60 per cent LTV and go up to 4.14 per cent between 75 and 80 per cent LTV.

In its product transfer range, TSB has increased rates on its two and five-year fixed rate buy-to-let products up to to 80 per cent LTV by up to 0.65 per cent. Two-year fixed rates start from 3.04 per cent, while five-year fixed rates begin from 2.84 per cent.

TSB’s two, five and 10-year fixed residential rates in its product transfer range have risen by up to 0.65 per cent. Two-year fixed rates start from 2.79 per cent, five-year fixed rates begin from 2.94 per cent and 10-year fixed rates are priced from 3.09 per cent.

