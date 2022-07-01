You are here: Home - News -

News

Barclays increases salaries of 35,000 support and customer-facing staff

by:
  • 01/07/2022
  • 0
Barclays increases salaries of 35,000 support and customer-facing staff
Barclays said it would be increasing the pay of 35,000 UK-based staff in customer-facing, branch and junior support roles.

Barclays said the pay increase would be effective 1 August 2022 and meant staff will receive a £1,200 increase to their annual pensionable salary.

This increase brings forward part of the annual pay review that would normally have come into effect in March next year.

The lender said it would continue to monitor the economic situation globally and consider its approach to pay in each country in the local context. 

Barclays said was looking to hire 1,100 roles in the UK as it continued to develop products and services to serve the changing needs of our customers and clients, especially in digitised consumer finance.

Barclays’ decision follows that of other UK employers who are reacting to a steep rise in the cost of living, as consumer prices – including food and energy prices – rising by their highest level in 40 years.

Last month Lloyds Banking Group said it would be giving 64,000 employees, excluding senior managers and executives, a £1,000 one-off payment to help with household bills.

It said: “As the rising cost of living continues to impact our people and our customers, we’ve been assessing the evolving outlook for inflation and considering how we can support you even further.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.