You are here: Home - News -

News

Third of mortgage holders cut back on food and essentials as living costs surge – ONS

by:
  • 05/08/2022
  • 0
Third of mortgage holders cut back on food and essentials as living costs surge – ONS
A third of people with a mortgage have reduced their spending on food and essentials due to the rising cost of living, government figures have shown.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on how people were coping with increased costs showed the proportion of people cutting back on food and essentials rose to 46 per cent for renters. 

Some 42 per cent of those in shared ownership schemes, paying part mortgage part rent, had reduced their spend on essentials. 

The ONS said this was likely because those in rented housing tended to see cost increases in other areas. Although renters are no more likely than mortgage holders to report a rise in living expenses in general, they were twice as likely to attribute housing costs as a reason for increased spending. 

This is because mortgage holders on fixed rates are protected from rising housing costs while renters are exposed to higher rents. 

Some 16 per cent of mortgage holders said they were using more credit than usual to cope, such as credit cards and loans, while a quarter relied on savings. 

For renters, 19 per cent turned to sources of credit while 23 per cent used their savings. 

Overall, the figures showed that the cost of living had risen for 89 per cent of adults, which the ONS equated to 46 million people in Britain. This was up from the 62 per cent who reported rising costs when first asked in November 2021. 

Some 94 per cent said the price of their food shop had increased, 82 per cent said this was down to rising gas and electricity bills and 77 per cent attributed this to hiked up fuel prices. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.