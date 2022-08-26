You are here: Home - News -

Family BS names Mashru as BDM for London

  26/08/2022
Amar Mashru has joined Family Building Society as business development manager (BDM) for central London. He previously was a BDM managing London accounts for the Furness Building Society.

Earlier roles included years in the mortgage and banking sectors, working in similar roles at Sainsbury’s and Harrod’s banks.

Mashru said: “Family Building Society has grown in stature since its launch in 2014 and has gained a considerable reputation amongst brokers, borrowers and its peers. I am excited by the Society’s plans to continue to grow and serve the needs of the mortgage broking community.

“I know the ‘patch’ well and have built good relationships with London brokers. I am keen to introduce them to the Family’s special approach to underserved borrowers, not only FTBs (first-time buyers) but also those coming up to, and in, retirement.”

Darren Deacon, head of intermediary sales at the mutual, said: “Amar joins at a very exciting time for the Society and we look forward to introducing many more Central London intermediary firms to our common sense and flexible approach to lending.”

Mashru holds a second-degree black belt in traditional ITF Tae Kwon-Do and has represented England at championship competitions.

Describing the Surrey-based Family BS, Deacon said: “We have built a reputation for innovation and for finding the right product for our would-be borrowers, be they FTBs or those in later life. We know how vital parents and grandparents are in helping FTBs onto the housing ladder, but now we are seeing children helping their own parents to borrow in retirement.”

 

