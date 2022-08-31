You are here: Home - News -

News

Natwest to refund £600,000 to customers

by: Danielle Levy
  • 31/08/2022
  • 0
Natwest to refund £600,000 to customers
The bank must refund 700 business customers who were forced to open current accounts with fees.

Natwest has been ordered to provide refunds of up to £600,000 to business customers who were wrongfully forced to open current accounts, which incur fees, to secure a loan.

The move follows action by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which found that Natwest had breached its banking rules. This breach lasted for more than three years up to January 2021, when the CMA became aware that the bank had signed certain customers up to a business account, when they had specifically requested to have a fee-free account.

 

SMEs to receive refunds

More than 700 small and medium-sized businesses are due to receive refunds, having been charged monthly for a business account that they may not have wanted or needed. Their choice was also limited as they were unable to hold an account with a separate provider, which may have better met their requirements.

Natwest will now write to all affected small and medium business customers and offer them the option to switch to a fee-free loan servicing account.

Adam Land, CMA senior director of remedies, said: “Forcing businesses to open costly current accounts to secure essential loans is unacceptable – and a direct breach of our rules, which have been in place for 20 years. NatWest should have known better. These rules are there for a reason: to make sure small businesses are treated fairly, and to make sure the market is competitive.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Danielle Levy

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.