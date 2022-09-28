You are here: Home - News -

Just Group to provide one-off cost-of-living payments to select staff

  • 28/09/2022
Retirement specialist Just Group will give one-off additional payments to employees to support them during the cost of living crisis.

Colleagues with an annual salary of under £50,000 will get a one-off payment of £1,200, and those who earn between £50,000 and £60,000 will receive a one-off payment of £600.

The payments are subject to tax and national insurance.

Part-time colleagues will be given a pro-rated amount and payment will be made in October payroll.

The lender said that payments aim to support UK-based colleague who are “most exposed to the recent rise in inflation and the further financial challenges this winter will bring”.

 

Helping through a difficult period

Lisa Davis, chief people officer at Just Group, said: “Our people make our business possible and while the government had confirmed some support, the company wanted to do more to help colleagues through what looks set to be a difficult period. So, we have put in place a package of additional financial support for more than 65 per cent of colleagues.

“We’ve focused this additional financial support on those who are likely to be hardest hit by the rise in inflation to help to ease the challenges of this coming winter period, and it builds on the approach we took in our pay review process earlier this year.”

She added: “In addition to the one-off payments, we have an established and wide range of support to help colleagues with their financial and mental well-being.

“We understand everyone’s circumstances differ and we encourage colleagues to talk with their manager if they are struggling so we can look at what specific support we might be able to put in place to help them.”

