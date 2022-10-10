Around 100 firms sign New Homes Ombudsman Service’s code of practice

Big names such as Barratt, Taylor Wimpey, Redrow and Bellway, have all signed the New Homes Ombudsman’s (NHOS) code of practice.

The NHOS code of practice has been developed as there is “growing pressure “around complaints from new build owners that “issues fail to be resolved effectively”.

It sets out guidelines to protect customers and ensure quality conduct from developers and simplifies previous guidance.

Guidance includes prohibiting high-pressure selling and requirements that customer deposits to their builder are protected.

Developers are required to provide all relevant information during the sales process, including tenure and future management or service charges.

The code also required a fair reservation agreement be in place, which include a cooling off period and sales contract requirements.

Customers are allowed to engage with professionals to carry out a pre-completion inspection of their home, and a house has to be completed to prevent developers from paying customers to move into a new home early.

The NHOS aims to help customers resolve issues with new homes where developers have failed to comply with the code.

It offers free and independent service to buyers and adjudicates on issues with the registered developer that they have not been able or willing to resolve.

The service is funded by the New Homes Quality Board and a levy is charged for registered developers registered with them and have adopted the new homes quality code.

The NHOS board is lead by chair Jodi Berg OBE, independent complaints reviewer and chair of National Residential Landlords Association.