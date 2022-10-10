You are here: Home - News -

News

Around 100 firms sign New Homes Ombudsman Service’s code of practice

by:
  • 10/10/2022
  • 0
Around 100 firms sign New Homes Ombudsman Service’s code of practice
Big names such as Barratt, Taylor Wimpey, Redrow and Bellway, have all signed the New Homes Ombudsman’s (NHOS) code of practice.

The NHOS code of practice has been developed as there is “growing pressure “around complaints from new build owners that “issues fail to be resolved effectively”.

It sets out guidelines to protect customers and ensure quality conduct from developers and simplifies previous guidance.

Guidance includes prohibiting high-pressure selling and requirements that customer deposits to their builder are protected.

Developers are required to provide all relevant information during the sales process, including tenure and future management or service charges.

The code also required a fair reservation agreement be in place, which include a cooling off period and sales contract requirements.

Customers are allowed to engage with professionals to carry out a pre-completion inspection of their home, and a house has to be completed to prevent developers from paying customers to move into a new home early.

The NHOS aims to help customers resolve issues with new homes where developers have failed to comply with the code.

It offers free and independent service to buyers and adjudicates on issues with the registered developer that they have not been able or willing to resolve.

The service is funded by the New Homes Quality Board and a levy is charged for registered developers registered with them and have adopted the new homes quality code.

The NHOS board is lead by chair Jodi Berg OBE, independent complaints reviewer and chair of National Residential Landlords Association.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.