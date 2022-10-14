You are here: Home - News -

Equity Release Awards nominations deadline looms

  • 14/10/2022
The deadline for nominations for the Equity Release Awards (ERA) is approaching fast on 28 October, with opportunities for awards for financial advisers, mortgage clubs, conveyancer, surveyor, business development managers (BDM) and underwriters.

Nominations can still be made in the following categories:

  • Best Financial Adviser – 5 or fewer advisers
  • Best Financial Adviser – 6-19 Advisers
  • Best Financial Adviser – 20+ Advisers
  • Best Individual Adviser
  • Best Mortgage Club
  • Best Distributor for Adviser support, Training & Development
  • Best Conveyancer
  • Best Surveyor
  • Best Business Development Manager (an individual from any firm – both telephony or face to face)
  • Best Underwriter

To complete nominations follow this link.

The ERA has changed its nomination process for provider categories, with self nominations and internal employee nominations no longer accepted.

Provider categories will be nominated by a panel of 50 adviser firms, who submit their top five provider firms in each category.

The top three of these combined submissions makes up the shortlist in each of the provider categories, which will then be assessed by the judging panel.

The ERA will take place on 19 January at the Hilton Bankside Hotel.

