Virgin Money temporarily pulls 95 per cent LTVs for new borrowers

  • 22/11/2022
Virgin Money has temporarily withdrawn 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) and Help to Buy fixed rate deals for new borrowers.

 

Mortgages at 95 per cent LTV will still be available to existing borrowers switching rate, and Help to Buy product transfers will see rate increases of up to 0.15 per cent. 

The product changes will be made from 8pm today and the lender has asked brokers to send applications on behalf of their clients as soon as possible to secure rates. 

A spokesperson for Virgin Money said: “We’ve made the decision to temporarily withdraw our 95 per cent LTV range for new customers as we review our homebuyer proposition and monitor market conditions.  

“Our 95 per cent LTV range remains available to existing customers for product transfer.”

Virgin Money did not specify which market conditions led to this decision when asked by Mortgage Solutions.

 

Profits on the rise

In its latest update, Virgin Money reported a 40 per cent annual increase in profits to £595m in the year to 30 September 2022. It attributed this to rising interest rates and said over the year, it had prioritised margin over volume.

This echoed the sentiment of its Q4 2021 results, when the bank said it would be more selective in its lending.

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.