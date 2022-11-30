You are here: Home - News -

News

Government launches pilot to help mid-rise buildings with ‘extortionate’ cladding bills

by:
  • 30/11/2022
  • 0
Government launches pilot to help mid-rise buildings with ‘extortionate’ cladding bills
The Department for Levelling Up has opened a pilot for medium-rise buildings between 11 and 18 metres that will fund building improvements and protect leaseholders and residents from “extortionate cladding repair bills”.

The department said that the pilot was opened from today and would be more widely rolled out next year. It added that it would be the “biggest” building safety scheme in operation.

It said that improvements would be funded by the £3bn Building Safety Levy, and aims to cover buildings between 11 and 18 metres tall where a developer “cannot be traced or held responsible for remediation works”.

The levy was announced in February last year and aims to “ensure the taxpayer and leaseholders do not pay for the necessary remediation of building safety defects”. The consultation for proposals for the levy opened last week.

The department said that 60 buildings across England have been invited to apply for the pilot from today.

Homes England will run the pilot and ensure that building owners and freeholders in the building “get the help they need to assess and fix fire safety defects”.

Minister for local government and building safety Lee Rowley said: “This is an important step forward for leaseholders who have been trapped in unsafe, unsellable homes with unfair costly repair bills for far too long.

“Building owners have the responsibility to get essential cladding repairs done and this scheme will help ensure this happens.”

He added: “We are taking action to protect innocent leaseholders and ensure they are safe and secure in their homes. I will be monitoring progress very closely as we work towards the launch next year.”

The department said that the scheme builds on “significant progress” made on building safety and protecting leaseholders from “unfair costs”. It pointed to the Building Safety Fund for 18 metre-plus building, the ACM funds and pledges by developers of at least £2bn to fix their own building defects.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.