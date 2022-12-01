Tab’s Kreeger backs new brokerage led by Simmons and Dadzie

Simmons will take on the role of managing director, where he will shape the company’s proposition and manage its operations.

He will also provide strategic guidance and maintain introducer relationships, service levels and develop training processes.

Simmons confirmed that he is already recruiting intermediaries and interviewing a minimum of five candidates a week.

He said that he aimed to take on five additional advisers by January, with another 10 advisers hired by the end of next year.

Simmons added that he wanted to complete 100 mortgages a month, saying: “I’m ambitious and I want TFC to grow 40 per cent year on year until we become one of the biggest players in the industry”.

‘Finding the perfect product’

Simmons joins from Capricorn Financial Consultancy where he worked for over eight years and before that was a senior branch manager at Natwest for around eight years.

“I want to put our clients at the heart of transactions. We’ll do face-to-face meetings and we won’t charge clients to meet us. Our fees will be low. And we’ll offer holistic advice: TFC is whole-of-market, with more than 170 lenders on our panel. That means we will always be able to find our clients the perfect product to meet their needs,” he said.

Dadzie will become executive director of the firm and said that the firm would initially focus on auction and bridging, as well as buy-to-let, commercial, semi-commercial and residential loans.

He was previously a principal owner at ABCD Capital and Funding, and before that was a specialist finance broker at Longon Belgravia Specialist Finance.

Dadzie has also held senior roles at Ortus Secured Finance, Propfin and LendInvest.

“We will help any broker who is less familiar with the intricacies of specialist finance as well as underserved corners of the market. No job is too large, no loan is too small,” he added.

‘TFC could be the first of many investments’

Kreeger said: “I have been thinking about acquiring a brokerage for a while. But with people like Nick and Magnus on board, I realised that we could be more ambitious and grow a business organically.”

“TFC is a wholly independent business with necessary measures taken to ensure separation from TAB, such as Chinese walls, in place.”

He concluded: “TFC could be the first of many investments. I am interested in acquiring mature businesses in property and insurance as well as another mortgage broker – and launching more start-ups, too.”