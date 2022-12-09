You are here: Home - News -

News

Newcastle BS lowers product transfer rates; Buckinghamshire BS cuts holiday let pricing – round-up

by:
  • 09/12/2022
  • 0
Newcastle BS lowers product transfer rates; Buckinghamshire BS cuts holiday let pricing – round-up
Newcastle Building Society has reduced the rates on its product transfer range.

At 60 per cent loan to value (LTV), the fee-free two-year fix is priced at 4.99 per cent and the £999 fee paying option has a rate of 4.79 per cent. 

The products are subject to early repayment charges of two per cent in the first year of the fixed rate period, and one per cent in the following year. Borrowers are allowed to make overpayments of up to 10 per cent each year. 

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We are deeply committed to fostering long-term relationships with our broker partners, not just transient interactions, that’s why we’re continually striving to enhance our proposition, with a product range that delivers value for both new and existing customers.  

“We believe in rewarding our existing customers by offering them preferential rates, so to acknowledge this loyalty and say thank you, we’re reducing rates for existing customers looking to product transfer with us.” 

 

Buckinghamshire BS reduces holiday let rates

Buckinghamshire Building Society has reduced the rate of its two-year fixed holiday let product to 5.99 per cent. 

This is available for purchase and remortgage against properties in England and Wales. The maximum LTV is 75 per cent, and loans vary between £50,000 and £750,000. 

The mutual will also accept applications from individuals or limited companies. 

Claire Askham, head of mortgage sales, said: “Although holiday let products might make you think exclusively of a hot Cornwall beach in the middle of summer, we’ve actually seen a high level of enquiries for this type of mortgage throughout November and the beginning of December. 

“The demand for UK-based holiday lets has risen dramatically over the last few years following Brexit and the Covid pandemic, making ‘staycations’ more popular than ever. 

“These factors, combined with diminishing returns on traditional buy-to-let properties due to changes in taxation and increased regulation, has resulted in investors diversifying their portfolios and looking at areas such as holiday letting more favorably.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.