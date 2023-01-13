Virgin Money offers proc fee to move clients from Freedom to Fix deal to fixed rate

Virgin Money has altered its criteria so brokers switching customers from Freedom to Fix trackers to a fixed deal will receive a product transfer procuration fee.

The specific proc fee amount was not confirmed but a spokesperson said that it was based on what was lent to the customer.

The lender said of the change: “We know this is important to you and after listening to feedback we’re delighted to announce our updated approach.”

In order to secure the fee, a broker needs to choose a fixed rate product from Virgin Money’s current range, and then give the lender’s mortgage processing team call to select the deal.

The broker then needs to share the customer’s account number. The lender will then confirm the customer’s new deal, produce an offer and provide an illustration.

The customer will need to return a completed acceptance form.

Fixed rate deals at the lender start from 5.38 per cent for a two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent loan to value with a £995 fee.

Five and 10-year fixed rates are also available.