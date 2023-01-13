Yorkshire BS adds raft of sub-five per cent mortgages

There is a fee-free five-year fix mortgage with a rate of 4.74 per cent, available for purchase and remortgage. The product is available up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) and offers a free standard valuation.

The mutual has also added a fee-free five-year fixed deal at 95 per cent LTV with a rate of 5.08 per cent, which offers £1,000 cashback and a free standard valuation.

Additionally, there is a five-year fix up to 75 per cent LTV priced at 4.18 per cent for house purchases. This has a £1,495 completion fee and free standard valuation.

There is also a fee-free two-year fix up to 75 per cent LTV priced at 4.82 per cent for purchase and remortgage, as well as a five-year fix up to 95 per cent LTV which has a rate of 4.93 per cent. The 95 per cent LTV deal also offers £250 cashback and both deals come with a free standard valuation.

Yorkshire Building Society has also increased the number of tracker deals on offer from six to 12 in light of a rise in popularity.

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re acutely conscious that, as 2023 gets under way, borrowers are looking for fresh chinks of hope when it comes to their cost-of-living concerns, and the amount they pay for their mortgages is a major expense.

“This is why we wanted to get the new year off to the best possible start, by launching a competitively priced new product range, which includes sub-five per cent, product options at all LTV tiers.”

He added: “With market rates starting to show signs of settling a little lower than their recent peak, we felt now was the right time for us to offer borrowers even better value.

“We will continue to monitor external developments closely, and ensure that we offer our borrowers the consistent good value which is at the core of our mutual building society ethos, coupled with our flexible approach to lending, designed to cater for people’s needs in a more complex and challenging market environment.”