Broker Conveyancing launches survey product with The Moving Portal

by:
  • 19/01/2023
Broker Conveyancing launches survey product with The Moving Portal
Broker Conveyancing, a firm which aims to prioritise the needs of brokers, has launched a survey product in partnership with The Moving Portal.

The Moving Portal manages a panel of Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) chartered surveyors across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Users of Broker Conveyancing can access the panel through the platform. 

The survey products will be available on the Broker Conveyancing portal and offer basic valuations, homebuyers’ report level 2 and building survey level 3. 

Users will be able to add an additional product to the panel services as well as advice on conveyancing. Brokers can also choose their own referral fee. 

Mark Snape (pictured), chief executive at Broker Conveyancing, said: “As we’re all acutely aware, it’s very rare for a client to come to an adviser just requiring mortgage advice, and firms have become much more adept at providing a 360-degree service covering all these ancillary needs.  

“We’ve certainly seen a growing army of advisers providing conveyancing advice and having talked to our partners, it was obvious there was also an opportunity to work with The Moving Portal to help deliver valuations and surveys to consumers.” 

He added: “Not only can this new product support client needs but, again as we have seen with conveyancing, it can also deliver a further income stream that can add to the overall profitability of the business. We have provided a seamless integration into our system and would urge all advisers to review this new part of the Broker Conveyancing proposition.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

