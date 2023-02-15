Buckinghamshire BS hands two broker firms platinum status

Buckinghamshire Building Society has added two broker firms to its exclusive Platinum Partner Programme.

Specialist brokerage HHH, which mainly advises on holiday let mortgages, and MPC Direct, a broker firm based in Yorkshire, will now receive the benefits included in the initiative.

This comprises benefits such as access to dedicated underwriters, faster case progression as well as access to exclusive events and training workshops.

The programme was launched in 2022 and splits brokers into platinum, gold and silver status depending on how many cases they complete with the mutual.

Buckinghamshire also works with firms in the gold and silver categories to help them progress to platinum.

Mark Stallard, director at HHH said: “As a broker that focuses almost entirely on the second home and holiday let market, it’s refreshing to work with a lender that understands what our client base needs.

“The recent addition of an expat holiday let product along with regular positive tweaks to policy, allows us more options than ever to find the right mortgage product for our clients.”

Dave Stringer, director at MPC Direct added: “When I established MPC Direct in 2004, my aim was to offer a tailored service to clients with complicated requirements. Specialist lenders like Buckinghamshire Building Society allow me to do that.

“Knowing that I can pick up the phone and speak directly to my key account manager about any quirks or potential difficulties is reassuring, as the type of cases I deal with generally call for a lender that will take a common-sense view of the entire case, rather than a lender that sticks rigidly to set criteria. This type of approach means I can regularly find solutions for my clients, where other brokers have failed.”

Claire Askham (pictured), head of mortgage sales at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “The addition of HHH and MPC Direct to our Platinum Partner Programme is really positive news and reinforces our commitment to supporting brokers who regularly deal with complex cases.

“We have ambitious plans for our Platinum Programme this year and aim to offer significant added value to our new and existing partners across England and Wales.”