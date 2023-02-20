Twenty7tec enhances Apply integration with Nationwide

Technology provider Twenty7tec has upgraded its Apply integration with Nationwide to allow a greater proportion of pre-populated data shared between Apply and the lender’s intermediary trading portal.

The upgrade will mean that more data is shared and a Decision in Principle (DIP) certificate will be delivered within the submission module.

Brokers may also be able to get an assessment of the value if property details are provided, and maybe alerted if there is any reason the property isn’t mortgageable by the mutual.

Around 95 per cent of the data will pre-populate NFI Online, the lender’s intermediary trading portal, and minimise the broker’s need for rekeying data.

Apply streamlines the application submission process by acting as the single point of transmission for all data, documents and communications.

Nathan Reilly (pictured), director of customer relationships at Twenty7tec, said: “We’ve been working with the team at Nationwide for a number of years now to continually improve the application submission process for advisers.

“After making significant enhancements to the APPLY integration in 2022, we’re pleased to be making yet another positive step forward by delivering an even more efficient journey for users early in 2023.”

Andy Tilsley, intermediary digital relationships lead at Nationwide Building Society, added: “We continue to demonstrate our commitment to digitise the mortgage journey with technology being the key to improving the service we offer brokers and their clients.

“The use of APIs means that brokers no longer need to input their clients’ details into separate systems to progress an application getting a Decision in Principle faster than ever before. These latest enhancements aim to build on both simplicity and efficiency. We greatly look forward to continuing work with Twenty7tec to further improve the services we offer brokers.”