You are here: Home - News -

News

Twenty7tec enhances Apply integration with Nationwide

by:
  • 20/02/2023
  • 0
Twenty7tec enhances Apply integration with Nationwide
Technology provider Twenty7tec has upgraded its Apply integration with Nationwide to allow a greater proportion of pre-populated data shared between Apply and the lender’s intermediary trading portal.

The upgrade will mean that more data is shared and a Decision in Principle (DIP) certificate will be delivered within the submission module.

Brokers may also be able to get an assessment of the value if property details are provided, and maybe alerted if there is any reason the property isn’t mortgageable by the mutual.

Around 95 per cent of the data will pre-populate NFI Online, the lender’s intermediary trading portal, and minimise the broker’s need for rekeying data.

Apply streamlines the application submission process by acting as the single point of transmission for all data, documents and communications.

Nathan Reilly (pictured), director of customer relationships at Twenty7tec, said: “We’ve been working with the team at Nationwide for a number of years now to continually improve the application submission process for advisers.

“After making significant enhancements to the APPLY integration in 2022, we’re pleased to be making yet another positive step forward by delivering an even more efficient journey for users early in 2023.”

Andy Tilsley, intermediary digital relationships lead at Nationwide Building Society, added: “We continue to demonstrate our commitment to digitise the mortgage journey with technology being the key to improving the service we offer brokers and their clients.

“The use of APIs means that brokers no longer need to input their clients’ details into separate systems to progress an application getting a Decision in Principle faster than ever before. These latest enhancements aim to build on both simplicity and efficiency. We greatly look forward to continuing work with Twenty7tec to further improve the services we offer brokers.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers, do you feel prepared for Consumer Duty?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.