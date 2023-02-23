You are here: Home - News -

Clydesdale Bank ups select rates and removes deals

  • 23/02/2023
Clydesdale Bank is increasing select rates by as much as 0.09 per cent and is removing certain new customer deals.

The changes come into force from today at 8pm.

The lender will withdraw around four deals at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) for new customers.

This includes a two-year fixed rate with £999 fee priced at 4.73 per cent and its fee-free version with a rate of 5.09 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate with £999 fee at 4.24 per cent and fee-free version at 4.49 per cent have also been removed.

Clydesdale Bank has increased rates by up to 0.09 per cent for select new customer deals.

This includes two-year fixed rate fee-free deal at 85 per cent LTV which has risen by 0.04 per cent to 5.33 per cent.

Professional and newly qualified professional two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV will increase by 0.04 per cent and its five-year fixed rate deal in the same range at 90 per cent LTV will rise by the same amount.

On the buy-to-let side, two and five-year fixed rate deals between 0.04 per cent and 0.09 per cent have gone up.

This includes its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with £999 fee which has gone up by 0.08 per cent to 5.32 per cent and its £2,999 fee equivalent has gone up by 0.09 per cent to 5.67 per cent.

Rate increases have also been applied to product transfer deals, with its five-year fixed rate fee-free deal rising by 0.04 per cent to 4.98 per cent.

