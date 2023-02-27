You are here: Home - News -

News

‘No plans’ to amend SMI to mirror ‘real-time changes’ in mortgage interest rates

by:
  • 27/02/2023
  • 0
‘No plans’ to amend SMI to mirror ‘real-time changes’ in mortgage interest rates
The government has ruled out amending Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI) to match real-time changes in the monthly average mortgage interest rates, but has said that the scheme is “kept under review”.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mims Davies was asked whether she would consider the potential merits of the SMI mirroring real-time changes in the Bank of England’s monthly average mortgage interest rate.

Davies said that while SMI is kept “under review”, especially when markets are volatile, there were “no plans to amend this policy”.

“No assessment has been made of the financial impact on recipients of changing the standard interest rate before the trigger point,” she added.

Davies said the “primary purpose” of SMI is to “provide owner-occupiers receiving an income-related benefit with a level of support that is sufficient to protect them from the threat of repossession”.

“Lenders recognise that the payments we make will not always mirror the mortgage-holders liability, but we expect that they will, nonetheless, exercise forbearance.”

Davies continued that the latest figures from Bank of England at the end of January showed that the average mortgage rate stood at 2.51 per cent.

“The rate at which SMI is paid changes only when the Bank of England average varies from the rate in payment by 0.5 per cent or more. Through guidance from the Financial Conduct Authority, lenders are aware that a change to the rate of SMI payments is triggered only in these circumstances and so should continue to offer tailored forbearance to their customers,” she added.

‘No assessment’ on rising mortgage repayments for SMI receipts

Davies was also asked whether an estimate had been made of the number of Universal Credit claimants that have been made homeless due to increase in rates of mortgage interest.

“There has been no assessment on the impact of rising mortgage repayments for those claimants who are in receipt of SMI. Therefore, there has been no estimate made on the number of Universal Credit claimants who have been made homeless due to increases in mortgage interest rates,” she noted.

The latest figures from the government showed that in the last quarter around 12,444 SMI loans were in payment.

In the Autumn Statement last year, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that the wait period for SMI would be lowered from nine to three months.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.