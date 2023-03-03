Barclays CEO Venkatakrishnan in remission for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Barclays’ CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan (pictured) has so far successfully completed his treatment for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which appears to be successful so far.

In a letter to colleagues he said that he had started treatment for the disease in November and he was now in remission, so there was no evidence of disease.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma is a type of cancer that grows in the lymphatic system, the network of vessels and glands throughout the body. It is an important part of the immune system.

He added that over the coming weeks he would plan to work more from the office and ultimately resume travel.

“I am very grateful for the care I have received, using the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre’s program available to all US employees. Equally, I wish to thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and kind notes.

“As always, I encourage you to pay close attention to your physical and mental wellbeing. If you or eligible members of your family have been diagnosed with cancer, please do make use of the support we provide to employees worldwide,” Venkatakrishnan added.

The firm announced in November that Venkatakrishnan was undergoing treatment for cancer, but that it was very curable.

Venkatakrishnan was appointed Barclays’ CEO in 2021, following the departure of his predecessor Jes Staley.

He was previously head of global markets and co-president of Barclays from 2020 and group chief risk officer before that for around four years.

Prior to Barclays he worked at JP Mortgage Chase from 1994 and held senior roles in asset management.

Venkatakrishnan is the executive sponsor for Embrace, the global multi-cultural network at Barclays.