Voting deadline for The British Mortgage Awards few weeks away

There are only a few weeks to go to get your nominations in for this year’s British Mortgage Awards.

The deadline for voting will close at 5pm on 5 May.

There are 29 categories, with awards up for grabs for brokers, lenders, business leaders, surveyors, conveyancers, protection and general insurance providers.

On the broker side, categories include broker for complex credit, broker for general insurance, broker for later life lending and rising star distributor.

On the lender side, categories include operations and credit risk, business development and head of sale or national accounts.

If you know someone who deserves to be recognised the nominate them via this form.

The full list of categories can be found here.

If you need help canvassing for nominations, email lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk to get personalised banners created for you.